LISBON, March 21 Portugal's main motorway
operator Brisa plans to invest an average of 100
million euros ($132 million) a year until 2014 after a 30
percent cut in investment to 89 million euros last year amid a
deepening recession, Brisa said on Wednesday.
The company, which operates more than half of Portugal's
paid highways, also cut the capital expenditure in its core
concession unit BCR to 65 million euros this year from the
previously earmarked 85 million euros.
"Until 2014, average annual investment is expected to be
around 100 million euros ... The network is practically
complete, so the investment is mostly in improvements and
maintenance of the existing network," it said.
Brisa posted an 82 million euros net loss in 2011
due to impairments that resulted from lower traffic as
Portugal's debt crisis sent the country into a deep recession.
After selling its stake in Brazil's CCR in 2010, Brisa has
become more exposed to a weakening domestic market and its
development projects are not capital-intensive, although it is
expected to take part in the upcoming privatisation of airport
handling company ANA, most likely in partnership.
Brisa shares were 0.2 percent off at just below 2.48 euros
in afternoon trading, slightly underperforming the broader
market in Lisbon, up 0.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting By Filipa Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)