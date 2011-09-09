WELLINGTON, Sept 9 New Zealand homeware and sports retailer Briscoe Group Ltd reported a 55 percent rise in first half profit on higher sales and steady margins.

The company reported a net profit of NZ$10.3 million ($8.6 million) for the six months to July 31 compared with NZ$6.6 million, which included a one off tax charge.

It said it had done well to manage growth in a tough retail environment.

"We are cautiously optimistic about Group performance as we move through to the second half of this year," said managing director Rod Duke.

"We believe we will see further uncertainty in consumer confidence which will result in continued difficult trading conditions for retailers."

Shares in the company, which declared a dividend of 3.5 cents a share, last traded steady at NZ$1.36.

(Gyles Beckford)