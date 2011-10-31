WELLINGTON Nov 1 New Zealand sports goods and
homeware retailer Briscoe Group Ltd said on Tuesday
that its sales for the third quarter were up and it expects to
beat last year's result.
It said sales for the 13 weeks to Oct 30 were NZ$98 million
($79 million), up 9.1 percent on the same period a year ago,
with sales of sporting goods the main driver.
Briscoe said its full year profit should exceed last year's
NZ$24.1 million with the Christmas retail market to determine by
how much.
"Traditionally consumer spending tends to flatten in the
run-up to an election and the economic news from Europe and
America continues to dampen markets, however we are certainly
encouraged by our performance to date," said managing director
Rod Duke.
Shares in Briscoe were untraded, but closed on Monday at
NZ$1.40.
(Gyles Beckford)