WELLINGTON Nov 1 New Zealand sports goods and homeware retailer Briscoe Group Ltd said on Tuesday that its sales for the third quarter were up and it expects to beat last year's result.

It said sales for the 13 weeks to Oct 30 were NZ$98 million ($79 million), up 9.1 percent on the same period a year ago, with sales of sporting goods the main driver.

Briscoe said its full year profit should exceed last year's NZ$24.1 million with the Christmas retail market to determine by how much.

"Traditionally consumer spending tends to flatten in the run-up to an election and the economic news from Europe and America continues to dampen markets, however we are certainly encouraged by our performance to date," said managing director Rod Duke.

Shares in Briscoe were untraded, but closed on Monday at NZ$1.40.

(Gyles Beckford)