Kraft Heinz proposes merger deal which Unilever rejects
LONDON, Feb 17 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 New Zealand sporting goods and homeware retailer Briscoe Group on Friday said its profits rose 27.4 percent in the year to Jan. 29 on the back of increased sales.
Profits came in at a record NZ$27.5 million ($22.61 million), compared with NZ$21.6 million reported a year ago.
In November, it said it expected to surpass the previous year's result as sales at its stores were up around 8 percent.
Briscoe reported a dividend of 6.5 cents per share, compared with 6 cents a year ago.
Shares in Briscoe rose 2 percent to NZ$1.50 on Friday, closing in on a four-year high of NZ$1.53 last month. The stock has climbed roughly 9 percent so far this year, double the gains for the benchmark NZX-50 stock index. ($1 = 1.2162 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
LONDON, Feb 17 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.
BERLIN, Feb 17 German government representatives have met with bosses at General Motors and Peugeot regarding talks between the two carmakers on the French group buying GM's European arm Opel, a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said on Friday.