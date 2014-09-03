UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, Sept 4 New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd said on Thursday first-half profits rose 23.7 percent from a year earlier, driven by a lift in sales and margins.
The company, which operates homeware and sports shop chains, said net profit for the six months to July 27 was NZS18.5 million ($15.4 million), up from NZ$14.9 million the previous year.
It declared a dividend of 5.5 cents a share against last year's 4.5 cents.
(1 US dollar = 1.2018 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources