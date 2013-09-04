UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, Sept 5 New Zealand homeware and sports retailer Briscoe Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 12.4 percent rise in first half profit due to ongoing strong growth in sales.
The company said net profit rose to NZ$14.9 million ($11.79 million) for the six months to July 31, higher than its forecast of at least NZ$14.6 million and compared with NZ$13.3 million a year earlier.
It declared a dividend of 4.5 New Zealand cents per share, up from 4 NZ cents per share a year ago.
Briscoe said it was cautiously optimistic about its performance in the second half of the year. ($1 = 1.2641 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources