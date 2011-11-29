* FDA grants priority review to oral anticoagulant
* Eliquis seen more effective than warfarin
* FDA aims for decision by March 28, 2012
(Adds analyst comment, updates stock prices)
By Debra Sherman
Nov 29 A promising new drug shown to be better
than warfarin at preventing strokes in patients with a
dangerously irregular heartbeat may reach the U.S. market more
quickly after health regulators gave it an expedited review.
Eliquis, from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) and Pfizer
Inc (PFE.N), would be the third new U.S. treatment for these
patients after Xarelto, from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson &
Johnson (JNJ.N), was approved earlier this month, and Pradaxa
from Boehringer Ingelheim was approved last year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration typically takes 10
months or longer to review new drug applications but will give
Eliquis a quicker review after clinical trials showed the drug
was safer and more effective than decades-old warfarin.
The FDA is expected to give a decision on approval by March
28, Bristol and Pfizer said. That would close the gap in the
three-way race, as the new treatments compete in an estimated
$10 billion market.
Many industry watchers had expected Xarelto to have a full
year on the market before facing competition from Eliquis. But
some analysts told Reuters earlier this month that the FDA had
a good case for accelerating its review of Eliquis.
[ID:nN1E7AF1TU]
"With two alternatives to warfarin currently approved and
one on the near horizon, it seems like a dream come true for
patients and physicians who have lived with warfarin for the
last 40 years," said Dr. Micah Eimer, a cardiologist in private
practice in suburban Chicago. Eimer, an assistant professor at
the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, has no
financial affiliation with any of the three drugs'
manufacturers.
Atrial fibrillation affects more than 2 million Americans.
The condition causes blood to pool in the heart and form clots,
raising the risk of stroke.
Many patients are unwilling or unable to take warfarin
because of dietary requirements, bleeding risk, conflicts with
other medicines and the need for regular testing to ensure the
right concentrations of warfarin are in the bloodstream.
ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said he expects Eliquis
to become the dominant player in the atrial fibrillation
market.
Anthony Butler, an analyst with Barclays, said Eliquis
remains his pick for the top selling oral anticoagulant in the
next decade.
Deutsche Bank analyst Barbara Ryan said peak sales of
Eliquis could top $2.5 billion.
"Our estimates could prove conservative depending on the
degree to which warfarin is displaced and the likelihood that
Eliquis will hold the No. 1 (market) share position," Ryan
wrote in a research note.
Bristol-Myers shares rose 1.1 percent, performing better
than a slight increase for the wider stock market. Pfizer
gained 1.0 percent. Bayer gained 0.4 percent in Frankfurt.
Eimer wouldn't rate the chances of each of the three drugs
to succeed but did see Pradaxa having an advantage as being
first to market.
"Physicians (may) develop an initial comfort level with the
drug and are unlikely to want to develop that again with
another drug for the same clinical indication," he said.
At the same time, Eimer does not necessarily see a huge
migration of patients who are tolerating warfarin well. He
noted there is little safety data with the new drugs on big
groups of patients, including the elderly, people with impaired
kidney function and patients with significant valvular heart
disease.
"I am expecting and dreading the day a patient of mine on a
newer agent presents with significant bleeding or trauma and we
are not certain how to reverse the blood thinning effect the
way we can with warfarin," Eimer said.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Michele Gershberg,
John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)