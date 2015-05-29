By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 29 Bristol-Myers Squibb
has sued a top cancer immunotherapy executive for violating
confidentiality and non-compete agreements after he left for
direct competitor AstraZeneca, court documents show.
The suit, filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery late on
Thursday, said that David Berman violated agreements that
prevented him from using confidential and trade secret
information when he accepted a job at AstraZeneca, which is also
developing treatments that use the immune system to fight
cancer.
Berman, who worked at Bristol for 10 years on
immunotherapy-based cancer drugs, including Yervoy and the
recently launched Opdivo, also broke non-compete agreements that
were part of incentive pay packages, Bristol said.
The company said that Berman had agreed not to work at a
competitor on related business for 12 months.
Berman, who was responsible for clinical development of
Bristol's early stage immuno-oncology medicines and was
connected to the clinical development of its entire
immuno-oncology portfolio, resigned in writing on May 26, saying
that he was headed to AstraZeneca's oncology division, according
to the court documents. He had told his supervisor on May 20 of
his plans to leave, the documents said.
He was the leader on research and development of
Bristol-Myers immunotherapy cancer treatments and had access to
non-public information about the company's drug pipeline
strategies, the documents said.
Berman, who held the title of vice president and leader of
Bristol's Immuno-oncology Exploratory Development Team, was not
immediately reachable by phone or through his LinkedIn social
media account. Documents identified him as living in Princeton,
New Jersey.
AstraZeneca declined to comment.
According to the suit, Bristol and AstraZeneca are directly
competing on the development of treatments based on the receptor
proteins found on T-cells and in particular, the programmed
death receptor, commonly referred to as PD-1.
Bristol has asked the court to prevent Berman from working
for AstraZeneca for twelve months and to prevent him from using
the company's confidential information at any time.
Bristol-Myers spokeswoman Laura Hortas said in a statement
that the company "is committed to protecting the confidentiality
of proprietary information about its leading immuno-oncology
portfolio and business."
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, additional reporting by Sharon
Begley; editing by Diane Craft)