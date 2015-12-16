LONDON Dec 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb's
closely watched new drug Opdivo, one of the first of a new wave
of cancer medicines that boost the immune system, has been
rejected as too expensive for treating lung cancer by Britain's
cost watchdog.
In draft guidance issued on Wednesday, the National
Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said using
Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer after chemotherapy did not
represent a cost-effective use of resources.
The drugmaker said the NICE decision was "deeply
disappointing".
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)