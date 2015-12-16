(Adds reaction from cancer research head)
LONDON Dec 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb's
closely watched new drug Opdivo, one of the first of a new wave
of cancer medicines that boost the immune system, has been
rejected as too expensive for treating lung cancer by Britain's
cost watchdog.
In draft guidance issued on Wednesday, the National
Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said using
Opdivo, or nivolumab, in non-small cell lung cancer after
chemotherapy did not represent a cost-effective use of
resources.
The U.S. drugmaker said the NICE decision was "deeply
disappointing".
However, the head of Britain's leading cancer research
centre said companies needed to do more to bring down the cost
of such treatments.
"Recently we have seen drug companies setting very high
prices for promising immunotherapies, including nivolumab," said
Paul Workman, chief executive of the Institute of Cancer
Research.
"There is no question that this pioneering and innovative
treatment improves and extends the life of patients with
non-small cell lung cancer - a disease that has very limited
treatment options - but at this price it is very clearly too
expensive."
Immunotherapies offer long-lasting responses in some
patients by releasing the brakes on the immune system, allowing
the body's defences to recognise and destroy cancer cells, and
they are already starting to change clinical practice.
But their real promise lies in combination treatments, which
will push up costs further.
"While innovative drugs should command relatively higher
prices, the overall cost of treatment must be affordable,"
Workman said.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschlerl editing by Jane Merriman and Jason
Neely)