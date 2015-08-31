Aug 31 Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb said it would buy the worldwide rights to a mid-stage fibrosis drug from privately held Promedior Inc for up to $1.25 billion.

Bristol-Myers said the deal, which includes a $150 million upfront payment, also gives it the right to buy the smaller developer. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)