LONDON, March 27 European regulators have
postponed a decision on whether to recommend approval of a
closely watched Bristol-Myers Squibb drug that helps the
immune system fight cancer, a spokeswoman for the European
Medicines Agency said on Friday.
Bristol's nivolumab, which is already approved in the United
States under the brand name Opdivo for melanoma and lung cancer,
was on the agenda at this month's meeting of agency experts on
new drugs - but in the event no verdict was reached.
The committee was considering whether to recommend the
antibody medicine for treating advanced melanoma in adults.
Such postponements happen fairly often when questions arise
and officials feel they need more time to evaluate a medicine.
The nivolumab application could be considered again either in
April or at a later date, the spokeswoman added.
The EMA did hand down positive recommendations on a number
of other products, including a nine-strain version of Merck's
cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil 9.
Bristol's nivolumab belongs to a highly promising new class
of medicines called PD-1 inhibitors that block a mechanism
tumours use to hide from the immune system. It is expected to be
one of the most commercially successful new drugs to reach major
markets this year.
It competes with Merck's similar product Keytruda,
which is also on the market in the United States but not in
Europe.
Although Keytruda is still be waiting for regulatory
approval in Europe, some patients in Britain will soon receive
it through a new early-access scheme, under which highly
promising new drugs are made available ahead of formal
licensing.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by William Hardy)