Oct 1 Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said its combination of two treatments to treat a form of skin cancer was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said the approval was based on a late-stage study that showed the two drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy, were better at treating skin cancer than Yervoy alone. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)