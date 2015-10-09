BRIEF-Western Energy says increased support for combination with Savanna Energy
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.
Oct 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's immunotherapy Opdivo to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
Opdivo, whose chemical name is nivolumab, is approved to treat advanced melanoma and a type of non-small cell lung cancer. (1.usa.gov/1JXCpmJ)
Bristol is also testing a combination of Opdivo and its drug Yervoy as a first-line treatment for kidney cancer. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Rituxan (rituximab) in Pemphigus Vulgaris