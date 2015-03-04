New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's drug, Opdivo, which helps the immune system fight cancer, to treat squamous non-small cell lung cancer once the disease has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy.
Opdivo, known chemically as nivolumab, was previously approved to treat advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.