Nov 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on
Wednesday said U.S. regulators had declined to approve the use
of its experimental treatment for hepatitis C, daclatasvir, in
combination with other antiviral drugs.
Bristol-Myers said it had initially sought permission from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market the drug, a
so-called NS5A inhibitor, in combination with asunaprevir, one
of the New York-based company's experimental medicines.
But Bristol-Myers abandoned its U.S. marketing application
for asunaprevir in October because of potential competition from
more potent drugs, leaving the FDA without data to gauge the
effectiveness of daclatasvir as part of a combination regimen.
Bristol-Myers said the FDA has asked it for data involving
use of daclatasvir with other drugs, and that the company is in
discussions with the agency about the scope of the required
information.
Most notably, it is testing daclatasvir in combination with
Gilead Sciences Inc's Sovaldi, a blockbuster treatment
that is used on its own or as a component of a combination
treatment called Harvoni that was recently introduced by Gilead
and is expected to quickly become the market leader.
Bristol-Myers' combination of daclatasvir and asunaprevir,
however, was approved in July for use in Japan, which it long
considered a prime market for the treatment. One strain of the
hepatitis C virus, Genotype 1b, is prevalent in Japan, where
intolerance to interferon, an older medicine, is particularly
high.
In late-stage clinical trials, the combination treatment
cured about 85 percent of patients with 24 weeks of therapy. The
combinations being developed by rival drugmakers have
demonstrated cure rates well in excess of 90 percent with just
12 weeks of therapy, and they are pursuing even shorter
treatment durations.
Bristol-Myers, meanwhile, is studying a three-drug regimen
that, based on earlier studies, is expected to cure more people
in 12 weeks and would compete more favorably with rival
treatments. The U.S. marketing application for the company's
three-drug combination is expected to be filed next year.
Shares of Bristol-Myers were little changed in afternoon
trading on Wednesday.
