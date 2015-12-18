LONDON Dec 18 British pharmaceutical company
GlaxoSmithKline said it would buy HIV drugs at different
stages of development from U.S. rival Bristol-Myers Squibb
in a deal which would boost its ViiV Healthcare unit.
GSK said it would pay an initial $317 million to buy the
late stage assets of Bristol-Myers's HIV research assets and $33
million for the preclinical and discovery stage assets, with
both deals subject to further payments of over $500 million
dependent on commercial milestones.
HIV treatment is one of the strongest parts of GSK's
portfolio.
