(Adds details on Eliquis, rival blood clot drugs)
Aug 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and
Pfizer Inc on Thursday said U.S. regulators have
approved an expanded use for their Eliquis blood clot preventer,
to treat blood clots in the legs and lungs.
The drugmakers said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
also approved use of the pill to reduce risk of recurrent blood
clots in the deep veins of the leg, called deep vein thrombosis,
and in the lung, called pulmonary embolism, following initial
therapy.
Leg clots, if untreated, can travel to the heart, lungs and
brain, and cause heart attacks and stroke. Lung clots, which can
choke off blood flow, are linked to high mortality rates and
require immediate treatment.
Eliquis, which works by blocking a protein called Factor Xa
that is involved in the clotting process, is already approved to
prevent strokes in patients who have an irregular heartbeat
called atrial fibrillation. It is meant to be an alternative to
warfarin, an older oral drug that can cause serious bleeding
episodes and comes with strict dietary restrictions and the need
for frequent blood checks.
In large clinical trials involving patients with leg and
lung clots, Eliquis was shown to cause far fewer cases of major
bleeding than standard treatment with blood clot preventer
enoxaparin for five days, overlapped by treatment with warfarin.
Eliquis was shown to be similarly effective as standard care.
Bristol-Myers and Pfizer are hoping the new approved use for
Eliquis will significantly boost demand for Eliquis, whose sales
have been very disappointing since it was introduced in late
2012. It garnered $171 million in sales in the second quarter.
That pales with blockbuster sales of a similar drug from
Johnson & Johnson called Xarelto, and a different but
new type of blood clot preventer called Pradaxa, sold by
privately held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Steve Orlofsky)