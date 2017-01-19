Jan 19 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on
Thursday said it has decided not to seek accelerated U.S.
approval for its combination of two immunotherapy drugs as an
initial treatment for lung cancer.
Bristol cited "a review of data available at this time" for
the decision to hold off on filing for approval of the
combination of its cancer drugs Opdivo and Yervoy.
The move helps secure Merck & Co Inc's lead in the
development of combination lung cancer treatments. Merck last
week said U.S. regulators had agreed to an accelerated review of
its application to combine immune system-boosting drug Keytruda
with chemotherapy as an initial therapy for advanced lung
cancer.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Alan Crosby)