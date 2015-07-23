July 23 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported
far better than expected quarterly results thanks largely to
delayed reimbursement for two hepatitis C treatments in France
and demand for other leading company medicines.
The U.S. drugmaker, which raised its full-year profit
forecast because of the strong second-quarter results, on
Thursday said it lost $130 million, or 8 cents per share, in the
period.
Excluding special items, including an $800 million research
charge related to the company's recent purchase of Flexus
Biosciences, Bristol-Myers earned 53 cents per share. That was
well above the average analyst forecast of 36 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)