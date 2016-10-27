Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co sharply raised its 2016 profit forecast after surprisingly strong quarterly sales for a handful of its other leading prescription drugs.
The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday predicted 2016 earnings of $2.80 to $2.90 per share, up from its previous view of $2.55 to $2.65. The new forecast would reflect earnings growth of as much as 44 percent from last year. Bristol-Myers said it expects 2017 earnings of $2.85 to $3.05 per share.
Bristol-Myers said it earned $1.2 billion, or 72 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with $706 million, or 42 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding special items, it earned 77 cents per share. Industry analysts, on average, were expecting 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.