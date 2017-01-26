Jan 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on
Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit that fell short of Wall
Street estimates and lowered its 2017 earnings forecast amid
tempered expectations for its key Opdivo immuno-oncology drug.
For full-year 2017, the U.S. drugmaker said it now expects
adjusted earnings of $2.70 to $2.90 per share, down from its
previous range of $2.85 to $3.05 per share. Wall Street
analysts, on average, had forecast $2.96 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding special items, Bristol said it earned 63 cents a
share in the fourth quarter, falling short of the average
analyst estimate of 67 cents a share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 22 percent to $5.2 billion.
Bristol said it expects full-year 2017 worldwide revenue to
increase by a rate in the low single digits.
Fourth quarter sales of Opdivo, which works by taking the
brakes off the immune system, soared to $1.3 billion from $475
million a year earlier. Approved in late 2014 to treat melanoma,
Opdivo later won approvals to treat lung and kidney cancer and
is being tested against a wide array of other types of cancer.
But Bristol is seen as having fallen behind competitor Merck
& Co. Earlier this month Merck said it had filed for a
speedy U.S. approval of Opdivo rival, Keytruda, in combination
with chemotherapy, as an initial lung cancer treatment, and had
received a May 10 regulatory decision date.
Bristol, citing available trial data, said last week it
would not seek accelerated approval of its combination of
immunotherapy drugs Opdivo and Yervoy in first-line lung cancer.
Lung cancer is by far the biggest oncology market and a
handful of companies have been battling to become dominant in
initial, or first-line, treatment, and to provide much-needed
combination therapies.
Bristol, which recently announced a patent settlement that
includes a $625 million payment from Merck, said it still
expects full-year 2017 net earnings of $2.47 to $2.67 per share.
Fourth-quarter 2016 net income rose to $894 million, or 53
cents per share, from a year-earlier loss of $197 million, or 12
cents a share.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bernard Orr)