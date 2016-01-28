(Fixes date to Jan 28 from 27.)
Jan 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales
of its cancer treatments and its Eliquis pill to prevent blood
clots, and predicted 2016 earnings slightly above Wall Street
forecasts.
Bristol-Myers said it lost $138 million, or 8 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with earnings of $13
million, or 1 cent per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, including those related to
acquisitions of drugmakers Five Prime Therapeutics and Cardioxyl
Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers earned 38 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected 28 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)