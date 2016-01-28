(Fixes date to Jan 28 from 27.)

Jan 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales of its cancer treatments and its Eliquis pill to prevent blood clots, and predicted 2016 earnings slightly above Wall Street forecasts.

Bristol-Myers said it lost $138 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with earnings of $13 million, or 1 cent per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, including those related to acquisitions of drugmakers Five Prime Therapeutics and Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers earned 38 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)