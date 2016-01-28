(Corrects that Opdivo trial stopped after drug shown to prolong
survival, not stopped after failing to prolong survival)
Jan 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co forecast
2016 earnings slightly above Wall Street estimates and said it
had halted a large trial of its Opdivo immuno-oncology drug
after an independent monitoring committee concluded it prolonged
survival compared to standard therapy for head and neck cancer.
While the U.S. drugmaker posted a fourth-quarter net loss on
Thursday, results were stronger than expected, due in part to
robust sales of Opdivo and its Eliquis pill to prevent blood
clots.
Bristol-Myers forecast 2016 earnings of $2.30 to $2.40 per
share, excluding special items. Analysts on average had expected
$2.29, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The full-year outlook would reflect a gain of up to 19.4
percent from 2015 and make Bristol-Myers an earnings-growth
pacesetter for the industry.
Sales of Eliquis, co-marketed with Pfizer Inc, more
than doubled to $602 million in the fourth quarter. The pill was
approved in 2012 to prevent blood clots among patients with an
irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation. Its global sales
had risen slowly until the past year, when far more doctors
began prescribing it as a safer and more-effective alternative
to longstanding oral therapy warfarin.
Bristol-Myers results also benefited from gangbuster sales
of Opdivo, a new treatment for melanoma and lung cancer that is
also being tested against a range of other cancers. The
injectable medicine, which works by taking the brakes off the
immune system, generated sales of $475 million.
Bristol said it lost $138 million, or 8 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of $13
million, or 1 cent per share.
Excluding special items, including those from acquisitions
of drugmakers Five Prime Therapeutics and Cardioxyl
Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol earned 38 cents per share. Analysts
on average expected 28 cents.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $4.29 billion, topping Wall Street
forecasts of $4.15 billion. Sales would have risen 6 percent if
not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value of sales
outside the United States.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Lisa Von Ahn)