By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 8 Drugmaker Bristol-Meyers
Squibb Co will pay $19.5 million to resolve multi-state
allegations that it improperly promoted a schizophrenia
treatment for uses not approved by the U.S. government, New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday.
The company's agreement with 42 other states and the
District of Columbia centers on charges that Bristol-Meyers
Squibb promoted its Abilify anti-psychotic drug for use in
children and elderly patients with dementia and Alzheimer's
disease.
A company spokesman did not have an immediate comment on the
settlement.
At the time the marketing of the drug occurred, such uses
were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. In 2006,
the drug had received a "black box" warning stating that it
could increase the risk of death for dementia patients.
Besides addressing the off-label promotion allegations, the
settlement also resolves charges that the company violated state
consumer protection laws by misrepresenting side effects such as
metabolic weight gain.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)