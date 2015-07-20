July 20 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said a late-stage trial testing Opdivo was stopped early after it was found beneficial in patients with the most common form of kidney cancer.

An independent data committee recommended the trial be stopped, after it concluded that patients receiving Opdivo showed superior overall survival, compared to those who did not.

Opdivo, already in use to treat advanced melanoma and a common form of lung cancer, belongs to a highly promising new class of medicines called PD-1 inhibitors that block a mechanism tumors use to hide from the immune system. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)