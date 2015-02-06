LONDON Feb 6 Bristol Water has
rejected regulator Ofwat's proposals for new tariffs until 2020
and is seeking a review by Britain's competition authority, the
company said on Friday.
Bristol Water is so far the only water supplier to have
rejected the regulator's proposals.
The company said it had proposed to spend 541 million pounds
between 2015 and 2020 in its wholesale division, but the
regulator cut this to 409 million pounds in its price
determination.
Ofwat regulates suppliers' tariffs and budgets over
five-year periods.
