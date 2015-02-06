LONDON Feb 6 Bristol Water has rejected regulator Ofwat's proposals for new tariffs until 2020 and is seeking a review by Britain's competition authority, the company said on Friday.

Bristol Water is so far the only water supplier to have rejected the regulator's proposals.

The company said it had proposed to spend 541 million pounds between 2015 and 2020 in its wholesale division, but the regulator cut this to 409 million pounds in its price determination.

Ofwat regulates suppliers' tariffs and budgets over five-year periods. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)