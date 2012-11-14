* EU okays drug despite liver, cancer concerns
By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, Nov 14 European regulators have
approved the first in a new class of diabetes medicines that
work independently of insulin to control blood sugar, the drug's
developers Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and AstraZeneca Plc
said on Wednesday.
The approval of Forxiga by the European Commission stands in
stark contrast to the rejection of the drug in January by U.S.
regulators, who cited concerns about the risk of cancer and
liver injury and asked for more clinical data on the once-daily
tablets.
The European Medicines Agency in April said it was satisfied
those issues had been addressed in the drug's product label and
via a risk management plan for the medicine. But many industry
analysts believe the drug's dim prospects in the larger U.S.
market will sharply curtail its potential sales.
The European Commission on Wednesday approved Forxiga, which
works by blocking a protein called SGLT2, or sodium-glucose
cotransporter 2. It is meant to be used in combination with
other treatments for type 2 diabetes, including insulin, or as a
standalone treatment for patients who cannot tolerate the widely
used oral treatment metformin.
Bristol-Myers and AstraZeneca said Forxiga in clinical
trials was associated with a low risk of hypoglycemia, a side
effect of many diabetes drugs in which blood sugar drops to
levels that cause fainting and other dangerous complications.
Use of the drug in clinical trials was also associated with
about a 2 to 3 percent decline in body weight, as well as
declines in systolic blood pressure.
"No other oral diabetes drug also lowers blood pressure and
induces weight loss," Elisabeth Bjork, head of cardiovascular
medicine at AstraZeneca said in an interview. By contrast,
insulin and a widely used class of medicines called
sulfonylureas are associated with weight gains.
Fred Fiedorek, cardiovascular head at Bristol-Myers, said
the company aims to resubmit its U.S. marketing application for
Forxiga by mid-2013.
"We are looking forward to getting approvals everywhere, and
that includes with the FDA," Fiedorek said in an interview. He
said Bristol-Myers and AstraZeneca officials have been meeting
with FDA officials to ensure the agency has the data it needs.
Johnson & Johnson is awaiting approval of its own
SGLT2 inhibitor, canagliflozin. Like Forxiga, it blocks
reabsorption of glucose by the kidney and increases glucose
excretion in the urine to lower blood sugar, and is also
associated with drops in body weight and blood pressure.
Shares of Bristol-Myers slipped 0.9 percent to $31.57, while
AstraZeneca fell 0.7 percent to $45.12, both on the New York
Stock Exchange, amid similar declines for the broad stock
market.
