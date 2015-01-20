Jan 20 U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday said Chief Operating Officer Giovanni Caforio will replace Lamberto Andreotti as chief executive on May 5, as the company again tapped a long-time insider to lead it.

The 50-year-old Caforio, who has a medical background and led the company's global oncology operations, will take over Bristol-Myers at a time when it is riding high behind its new high-profile cancer drugs that help the immune system fight the disease.

Andreotti, 64, who has been CEO since May 2010 after a long career with the company, will become executive chairman of the board on May 5 and continue as chairman after his Aug. 3 retirement, the company said.

"I have a high level of confidence in Giovanni that is shared by everyone who has seen him consistently and successfully drive performance," Andreotti said in a statement.

Caforio has been on the Bristol-Myers board since last year. He joined the company in 2000 as an executive in Italy following a medical affairs role at Abbott Laboratories.

John Boris, an analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey, said Caforio has a highly desirable combination of global commercial operations expertise and background as a medical doctor that will serve Bristol-Myers well as it launches highly promising cancer medicines and other drugs.

"He is a logical succession and someone who will do a good job," Boris said. "It will be a very smooth passing of the torch."

Former Chairman and Chief Executive James Cornelius, who helped restore luster to the drugmaker after an inventory scandal involving his predecessor, has chosen not to stand for re-election as non-executive chairman and will retire from the board, the company said. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson; Editing by James Dalgleish)