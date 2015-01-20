(Adds background on Bristol-Myers drugs)
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK Jan 20 U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co on Tuesday said Chief Operating Officer
Giovanni Caforio will replace Lamberto Andreotti as chief
executive on May 5, in another selection of a long-time insider
to lead the company.
Caforio, 50, who has a medical background and led the
company's global oncology operations, will take over
Bristol-Myers at a time when it is riding high on its new
high-profile cancer drugs that help the immune system fight the
disease.
Late last year, U.S. regulators approved Bristol's Opdivo,
from a highly promising new class of immunotherapies called PD-1
inhibitors, to treat advanced melanoma.
Opdivo is also being tested against lung cancer, with
ambitious plans to test it in combination with several other
medicines, both from in-house and from other companies, against
a variety of cancers.
Prior to Opdivo, Bristol's Yervoy, which uses another
mechanism to take the brakes off the immune system, became the
first drug to improve overall survival in patients with advanced
melanoma - the deadliest of skin cancers.
The company has several other immunotherapies in its
developmental pipeline, as well as drugs for hepatitis C,
fibrotic diseases and cardiovascular medicines.
Andreotti, 64, who has been CEO since May 2010 after a long
career with the company, will become executive chairman of the
board on May 5 and continue as chairman after his Aug. 3
retirement, the company said.
"I have a high level of confidence in Giovanni that is
shared by everyone who has seen him consistently and
successfully drive performance," Andreotti said in a statement.
Caforio has been on the Bristol-Myers board since last year.
He joined the company in 2000 as an executive in Italy following
a medical affairs role at Abbott Laboratories.
John Boris, an analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey, said
Caforio has a highly desirable combination of global commercial
operations expertise and background as a medical doctor that
will serve Bristol-Myers well as it launches new cancer
medicines and other drugs.
"He is a logical succession and someone who will do a good
job," Boris said. "It will be a very smooth passing of the
torch."
Former Chairman and Chief Executive James Cornelius, who
helped restore luster to the drugmaker after an inventory
scandal involving his predecessor, has chosen not to stand for
re-election as non-executive chairman and will retire from the
board, the company said.
