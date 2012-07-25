July 25 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
quarterly results matched Wall Street forecasts, but
cost-cutting and big sales gains for newer drugs only partly
offset plunging sales of its Plavix blood clot preventer and
Avapro blood-pressure medicine, now facing generic rivals.
Bristol-Myers on Wednesday reported net earnings of $808
million, or 38 cents per share, down from $1.31 billion, or 52
cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the U.S. drugmaker earned 48 cents
per share, in line with analysts' expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales fell 18 percent to $4.44 billion. The average
Wall Street forecast was $4.45 billion. The sharp decline
follows the loss of U.S. patent protection in May for Plavix,
once the world's second-biggest-selling drug.
