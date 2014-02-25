(Corrects source to U.S. Food and Drug Administration from Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Feb 25 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's drug to treat rare and potentially fatal disorders involving loss of body fat.

The condition, known as generalized lipodystrophy, involves fat buildup in the blood and organs such as liver and muscle and can lead to diabetes, pancreatitis and fatty liver disease.

The FDA said it required seven post-marketing studies on the drug, Myalept. (r.reuters.com/jam27v) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Ted Kerr)