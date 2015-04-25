April 25 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said
its experimental drug cured hepatitis C in over 90 percent of
patients in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's
Sovaldi and a commonly prescribed drug, ribavirin, in a
late-stage study.
Data presented at the International Liver Congress on
Saturday showed that the combination cured 94 percent of the
patients suffering from hepatitis C after a liver transplant and
83 percent of patients with severe scarring.
There were no adverse events observed in the study,
Bristol-Myers said on Saturday.
Bristol-Myers has been testing the drug, daclatasvir, in
combination with Sovaldi after shelving plans to market another
hepatitis C drug, asunaprevir, in the United States.
Asunaprevir was expected to face tough competition from more
potent drugs for hepatitis C, such as Sovaldi and AbbVie Inc's
Viekira Pak.
An estimated 3.2 million people in the United States are
living with chronic hepatitis C infection and there are about
17,000 new hepatitis C cases every year, according to the
Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Daclatasvir is approved in Europe, Brazil and Japan as a
part of combination therapy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval for
daclatasvir in combination with other antiviral drugs in
November and asked for new data on daclatasvir.
