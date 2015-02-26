Feb 26 Ninety-seven percent of hepatitis C
patients also infected with HIV were cured of the
liver-destroying virus after 12 weeks of treatment with
Bristol-Myers Squibb's daclatasvir and Gilead Sciences'
Sovaldi, according to data from a study presented on
Thursday.
The results could help put Bristol's hepatitis C program
back on track in the United States, following a setback last
year.
In the Ally-2 study, including new patients and those not
helped by prior treatment, 149 of 153 were deemed cured of
hepatitis C regardless of what other anti-viral regimens they
were on for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
"The results of Ally-2 signaled that nearly all HIV-HCV
coinfected patients in the study could be cured of hepatitis C
with a 12-week regimen on daclatasvir and sofosbuvir," Dr. David
Wyles, the study's lead investigator, said in a statement, using
the chemical name for Sovaldi.
There were no reported serious side effects related to the
hepatitis drugs, and patients did not require any alteration of
HIV medications over potential drug-drug interactions.
"This is a paramount consideration for clinicians treating
this patient population," added Wyles, who presented the data at
the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections
(CROI) meeting in Seattle.
About 300,000 Americans with HIV also suffer from hepatitis
C, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
making them prone to more rapid progression to liver damage.
Daclatasvir is approved in Europe, Brazil and Japan as part
of combination therapy, but has fallen behind rivals in the
world's most lucrative market. In November, the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration declined to approve daclatasvir in
combination with other antiviral drugs.
The company had sought FDA permission to market daclatasvir
in combination with another Bristol drug, asunaprevir. But
Bristol abandoned its U.S. marketing application for asunaprevir
due to potential competition from more potent drugs, leaving the
FDA without data to gauge the effectiveness of daclatasvir as
part of a combination regimen.
The FDA asked for new data on daclatasvir with other drugs,
which the Ally results could help satisfy.
Sovaldi is part of Gilead's market-leading hepatitis C
franchise and half of its own one-pill-per-day combination
treatment Harvoni.
All 26 patients in the Ally-2 study with the less common
genotypes 2, 3 and 4 of the virus were cured by the combination.
A shorter eight-week regimen tested among 50 patients led to a
75 percent cure rate.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)