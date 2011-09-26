* Says firm can cope with loss of US patent protection on Plavix drug

* Plavix is world's 2nd most popular medicine with annual sales of $7.5 bln

* Company pinning hopes on newer drugs (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Sept 26 The head of Bristol-Myers Squibb said on Monday that the firm will be able to cope with a fall in sales next year when it loses U.S. patent protection on the world's second-biggest medicine.

"Obviously next year is a very significant year from the loss of exclusivity point of view for us because we are going to lose Plavix, which is our No.1 product, and we are going to lose it in the U.S., which is our No.1 market," CEO Lamberto Andreotti said, referring to the firm's blockbuster blood thinner.

"On the other hand, from a number of things that we started implementing years ago, we see next year's sales decline as very manageable," he told reporters during a briefing in Tokyo.

Plavix, with annual sales of $7.5 billion, loses its patent protection in the United States in May.

But a number of drugs in late-stage testing, including blood clot preventer Eliquis, and newly launched products, such as its Yervoy melanoma treatment, are expected to help the company revive lost sales and profits.

Bristol-Myers in July lifted its 2011 profit forecast, after second-quarter sales blew past Wall Street estimates, helped by surprisingly strong demand for Yervoy. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)