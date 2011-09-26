* Says firm can cope with loss of US patent protection on
Plavix drug
* Plavix is world's 2nd most popular medicine with annual
sales of $7.5 bln
* Company pinning hopes on newer drugs
(Adds detail)
TOKYO, Sept 26 The head of Bristol-Myers Squibb
said on Monday that the firm will be able to cope with a
fall in sales next year when it loses U.S. patent protection on
the world's second-biggest medicine.
"Obviously next year is a very significant year from the
loss of exclusivity point of view for us because we are going to
lose Plavix, which is our No.1 product, and we are going to lose
it in the U.S., which is our No.1 market," CEO Lamberto
Andreotti said, referring to the firm's blockbuster blood
thinner.
"On the other hand, from a number of things that we started
implementing years ago, we see next year's sales decline as very
manageable," he told reporters during a briefing in Tokyo.
Plavix, with annual sales of $7.5 billion, loses its patent
protection in the United States in May.
But a number of drugs in late-stage testing, including blood
clot preventer Eliquis, and newly launched products, such as its
Yervoy melanoma treatment, are expected to help the company
revive lost sales and profits.
Bristol-Myers in July lifted its 2011 profit forecast, after
second-quarter sales blew past Wall Street estimates, helped by
surprisingly strong demand for Yervoy.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)