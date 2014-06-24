June 24 A late stage trial testing Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co's cancer immunotherapy nivolumab in advanced
melanoma patients was halted early after it was determined that
the drug was likely to prolong survival, the company said on
Tuesday.
The 418-patient Phase III study, called CheckMate -066, was
testing nivolumab as an initial, or first line, therapy for
patients with advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin
cancer.
An interim analysis performed by an independent data
monitoring committee found evidence of superior overall survival
in patients receiving nivolumab compared with those who received
the chemotherapy dacarbazine, Bristol said. The committee
stopped the study early to allow the dacarbazine patients to
switch to the Bristol drug.
Nivolumab belongs to a new class of medicines called PD-1
inhibitors that have generated great excitement for their
ability to help the immune system recognize and attack cancer.
Analysts have forecast multibillion-dollar sales for the
drugs being developed by several companies once they gain
regulatory approval.
"The outcome of CheckMate -066 ... represents the first
well-controlled, randomized Phase III trial of an
investigational PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor to demonstrate an
overall survival benefit," Michael Giordano, Bristol's head of
oncology development, said in a statement.
Independent monitors routinely analyze data from blinded
trials at various points and can stop a study if a safety
problem arises or if the study drug is seen as likely to prove
clearly superior to the control medicine.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)