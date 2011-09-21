(Adds details)
TOKYO, Sept 21 - Bristol-Myers Squibb said on
Wednesday it had gained additional marketing rights to an
experimental cancer treatment from Japanese drugmaker Ono
Pharmaceutical in exchange for sharing the Japan
rights to a rheumatoid arthritis drug.
Bristol-Myers, which already had the North American
development and marketing rights to the fully human anti-PD-1
antibody BMS-936558/ONO-4538, will gain the rights for the rest
of the world, except in Japan, Korea and Taiwan.
In the United States, the cancer immunotherapy drug is in
Phase I and Phase II development across a variety of tumor types
and treatment settings, including renal cell carcinoma and
melanoma. In Japan, it is in Phase II studies.
In return, Ono will get the rights to jointly develop and
commercialize with Bristol-Myers, the U.S. drugmaker's
rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia in Japan.
The agreement applies to the intravenous (IV) version,
already launched in Japan, the subcutaneous version, currently
under Phase III trials in Japan, and all future versions of
Orencia.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)