Sept 26 U.S. health regulators set a date of
March 17 to decide whether to approve a closely watched blood
clot preventer developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and
Pfizer Inc for use in patients suffering from atrial
fibrillation, the companies said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June declined to
approve the drug, Eliquis, and asked the companies to provide
more information on a pivotal clinical trial of the medicine,
which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke caused by blood
clots in heart patients.
Wall Street and the medical community widely expect approval
of Eliquis, known chemically as apixaban, and see it becoming a
major in an estimated $10 billion market for new alternatives to
the decades old blood thinner warfarin.