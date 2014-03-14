March 14 U.S. regulators have approved an additional use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's blood clot preventer Eliquis, to prevent blood clots in the legs and lungs of patients who have undergone surgery to receive artificial hips or knees.

The drug is already sold in partnership with Pfizer Inc to prevent blood clots that can cause strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that is most common in the elderly.