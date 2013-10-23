Oct 23 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, fueled by strong sales of cancer and diabetes drugs, but stuck to its earlier full-year 2013 profit forecast.

The company on Wednesday said it earned $692 million, or 42 cents per share in the third quarter. That compared with a loss of $711 million, or 43 cents per share, in the year-earlier period when the company took a big charge for an experimental hepatitis C drug that showed disappointing results in clinical trials.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 46 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.