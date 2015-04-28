April 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
reported better than expected quarterly results, helped by cost
cuts and a higher estimate of royalties owed the company from
sales of its Abilify schizophrenia treatment.
The U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $1.19 billion,
or 71 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with
$937 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 71 cents per
share, well above the average forecast of 51 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Results were helped by
lower spending on marketing and advertising.
Company sales rose 6 percent to $4.04 billion, about $200
million above Wall Street expectations. They would have risen 13
percent if not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value
of sales abroad.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)