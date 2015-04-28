(Adds shares down, analyst comment)
By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
April 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on
Tuesday reported first-quarter sales of its new cancer
immunotherapy Opdivo that were about half of those for a rival
medicine from Merck & Co, and its shares fell 2 percent.
Opdivo, which is used to treat advanced melanoma and was
more recently approved to treat a common form of lung cancer,
had sales of $40 million in the quarter. Merck on Tuesday said
it Keytruda, a similar new drug that helps the immune system to
fight cancer, had first quarter sales of $83 million.
"Opdivo sales of $40 million is a little disappointing. We
expected $54 million," BMO Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei
said in a note. Arfaei said he expects a strong Opdivo launch in
the much larger lung cancer market as the year progresses.
Bristol is counting on potential multibillion-dollar sales
of its immunotherapy cancer drugs to help drive future growth.
Yervoy, an older immunotherapy for melanoma, saw sales rise 20
percent to $325 million.
Bristol-Myers posted better-than-expected quarterly results
for the quarter, helped by cost cuts and a higher estimate of
royalties owed the company from sales of its Abilify
schizophrenia treatment.
The U.S. drugmaker said it earned $1.19 billion, or 71 cents
per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $937
million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 71 cents per
share, well above the average forecast of 51 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Results were helped by
lower spending on marketing and advertising.
Company sales rose 6 percent to $4.04 billion, about $200
million above Wall Street expectations. They would have risen 13
percent if not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value
of sales abroad.
Bristol-Myers raised the lower end of its full-year 2015
profit forecast by five cents, to $1.60 per share, while keeping
the higher end at $1.70.
Sales of Abilify rose 3 percent to $554 million, but would
have been far lower if not for a recalculation of royalties
Bristol-Myers receives from partner Otsuka Holdings Co.
Under a marketing agreement that ended April 20,
Bristol-Myers last year recorded sales of Abilify that reflected
an estimated 33 percent royalty rate. But in the recent first
quarter, Bristol-Myers recorded sales that reflected an actual
50 percent royalty.
Bristol-Myers shares were off $1.25, or 1.9 percent, at
$63.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot; Editing by W
Simon and Ted Botha)