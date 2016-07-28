BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better than expected quarterly results, fueled by sales of its treatments for hepatitis C, cancer and blood clots, and slightly raised its full year profit forecast.
The U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday it earned $1.17 billion in the second quarter, or 69 cents per share, compared with a loss of $130 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year ago quarter, when it took a big acquisition-related charge.
Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 69 cents per share, topping the average analyst forecast of 67 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.