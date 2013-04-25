BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported lower first-quarter earnings, in line with forecasts, thanks to unexpectedly lower taxes and sharply higher sales of its treatments for melanoma, leukemia and diabetes.
The company on Thursday said it earned $609 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $1.1 billion, or 64 cents per share in the year-earlier period.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: