* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
Oct 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, fueled by strong sales of its treatments for blood clots, cancer and arthritis.
The U.S. drugmaker said on Friday it earned $721 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $692 million, or 42 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned 45 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $3.92 billion, largely due to the company's earlier divestiture of diabetes products, but were above Wall Street estimates of $3.8 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* B&G Foods Inc - have initiated a search for a new chief financial officer - sec filing
* Athene Holding Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results