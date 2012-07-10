UPDATE 1-Nordic Nanovector sees interest in its Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment
July 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday launched its tender offer to buy all outstanding shares of biotechnology company Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Bristol-Myers said last month it would pay $31 per share for Amylin, helping it extend its portfolio of diabetes treatments with the addition of drugs Byetta and Bydureon.
The offer to buy all of Amylin's common stock will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York time on Aug. 7, unless extended, Bristol-Myers said in a statement. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.