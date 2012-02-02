(Follows alerts)
Feb 2 Bristow Group Inc, a
provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry,
posted a nearly 40 percent drop in quarterly profit and the
company forecast 2012 earnings below analysts estimates.
The company, which is also a supplier of civilian search and
rescue services and provides military rotor wing training,
forecast 2012 earnings at $2.90-$3.10 a share, down from its
prior outlook of $3.05 to $3.30 a share.
Analysts on an average expect earnings of $3.19 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit fell to $25.5 million, or 70 cents a share, from
$41.8 million, or $1.13 a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $296.7 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents a share.
Analysts, on an average, had expected the company to earn 90
cents a share, on revenue of $347 million.
Houston-based Bristow's shares closed at $50.03 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
