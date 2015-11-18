LONDON Nov 18 British American Tobacco
, the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, will test a hybrid
product that uses tobacco and e-cigarette technology next week
in an unspecified European market, a senior executive said on
Wednesday.
The product, called iFuse, will make use of the company's
Kent brand, and be sold in a market where Kent cigarettes are
popular. Executives declined to say which market that will be.
The first of its kind, iFuse is a "game-changer," according
to Kingsley Wheaton, BAT's managing director of "next generation
products".
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise
Heavens)