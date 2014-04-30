LONDON, April 30 British American Tobacco
reported lower revenue for the latest quarter, hurt by
foreign exchange rates and a slight decline in the number of
cigarettes sold.
The maker of Pall Mall and Lucky Strike cigarettes said
revenue for the three months ended March 31 fell 12 percent at
current spot rates. Excluding the impact of currency, revenue
rose 2 percent.
Volume, which measures the amount of tobacco sold, fell 1
percent.
Still, the company's chief executive said in a statement he
"remains confident of delivering consistent earnings growth"
this year, though performance will be more skewed to the second
half than in previous years, due to the timing of price
increases and foreign exchange impacts.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Holmes)