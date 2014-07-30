LONDON, July 30 British American Tobacco Plc
reported lower revenue and profit for the six months
ended June 30, hurt by the strong British pound and a slight
decline in volume.
The world's No. 2 tobacco company by sales, whose brands
include Pall Mall and Lucky Strike, said adjusted earnings fell
9 percent to 2.7 billion pounds ($4.57 billion). At constant
exchange rates, earnings rose 4 percent.
Revenue also fell 10 percent to 6.8 billion pounds.
Excluding the impact of currency, revenue rose 3 percent.
Volume, which measures the number of cigarettes sold, fell
0.4 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.5903 British pound)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise
Heavens)